Michigan State football ‘re-offers’ 2024 DL Brandon Davis-Swain of West Bloomfield, Mich.

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State football has “re-offered” 2024 defensive lineman prospect Brandon Davis-Swain of West Bloomfield, Mich.

Davis-Swain announced the recruiting news on Twitter on Monday. He was previously offered by the Spartans in February of 2021, and again was offered a scholarship from Michigan State on Monday.

Davis-Swain is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but has picked up plenty of interest that would suggest he’ll be a highly-touted recruit. He already holds offers from 17 schools, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Iowa, Illinois, Boston College, Kentucky, West Virginia, Penn State and Tennessee.

