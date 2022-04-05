Michigan State football ‘re-offers’ 2024 DL Brandon Davis-Swain of West Bloomfield, Mich.

Michigan State football has “re-offered” 2024 defensive lineman prospect Brandon Davis-Swain of West Bloomfield, Mich.

Davis-Swain announced the recruiting news on Twitter on Monday. He was previously offered by the Spartans in February of 2021, and again was offered a scholarship from Michigan State on Monday.

Davis-Swain is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but has picked up plenty of interest that would suggest he’ll be a highly-touted recruit. He already holds offers from 17 schools, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Iowa, Illinois, Boston College, Kentucky, West Virginia, Penn State and Tennessee.

Spoke with Michigan state earlier today

And got re-offered by coach @Coach_MColeman appreciate the love

I’m young and blessed 🙏🏽

All the spartan dogs retweet and follow me ⚪️🟢 pic.twitter.com/pjDdMManyo — Brandon Davis-Swain (@Brandon50141405) April 4, 2022

