Michigan State football offers 2024 cornerback from Chicago

Michigan State is formulating a recruiting board for the 2024 recruiting class, and it appears a cornerback from Chicago has made the board.

Austin Alexander is a 6-foot-1 cornerback that attends Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. He is a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports and the 247Sports composite rankings.

Alexander has picked up an offer from Michigan State to go along with other offers he has gotten from Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire