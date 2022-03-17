Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star WR, Maryland commit Nasir Addison

Michigan State football is looking to poach a fellow Big Ten commit in the 2023 class.

The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver Nasir Addison of Irvington, N.J. Addison is currently committed to Big Ten East Division rival Maryland.

Addison is ranked as the No. 111 wide receiver in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 787 overall prospect in the class.

More Football!