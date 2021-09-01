Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star WR Zachariah Branch
Michigan State football is diving headfirst into 2023 recruiting, and on Wednesday, they offered a top-100 player in the country in Zachariah Branch.
Branch is a 4-star wide receiver from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and he is the No. 38 ranked player in the country by 247Sports. They currently have him projected to head to USC but a lot can change before the signing period.
After a great talk with Coach @jacktabbiii and @Coach_mtucker I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from Michigan State University❕🤍💚 @adamgorney @bangulo @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @BishopGormanFB pic.twitter.com/BUT2lPnIxw
— Zachariah Branch (@zachariahb03) September 1, 2021
