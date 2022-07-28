Michigan State football offers 2023 EDGE Jaeden Moore

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mel Tucker
    American football coach

Michigan State football is starting to look back at some 2023 talent that might have slipped under their radar. The latest? Central Valley Christian’s Jaeden Moore, a 3-star EDGE out of Visalia, California.

Jaeden Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

707

54

EDGE

Rivals

3

NA

75

DE

Vitals

Hometown

Visalia, CA

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6’4″

Weight

230 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 28, 2022

Offers

  • Arizona

  • California

  • Washington

  • Washington State

  • Boise State

  • Colorado

  • Fresno State

  • MSU

  • Nevada

  • Oregon

  • Oregon State

  • SDSU

  • San Jose State

  • UNLV

  • Utah State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

More!

Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker to serve as co-Grand Marshals for FireKeepers Casino 400 next month

5-star PF Xavier Booker reportedly only focused on Michigan State with 'decision coming soon'

Michigan State football punter Bryce Baringer named to Ray Guy Award watchlist

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories