Michigan State football offers 2023 EDGE Jaeden Moore
Michigan State football is starting to look back at some 2023 talent that might have slipped under their radar. The latest? Central Valley Christian’s Jaeden Moore, a 3-star EDGE out of Visalia, California.
Jaeden Moore’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
707
54
EDGE
Rivals
3
NA
75
DE
Vitals
Hometown
Visalia, CA
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6’4″
Weight
230 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on July 28, 2022
Offers
Arizona
California
Washington
Washington State
Boise State
Colorado
Fresno State
MSU
Nevada
Oregon
Oregon State
SDSU
San Jose State
UNLV
Utah State
Film
After a great conversation with Coach Tucker and Coach Vickerson, I’m extremely blessed to have received an offer from Michigan State University‼️ pic.twitter.com/o4aAAWxfs1
— Jaeden Moore (@JaedenJMoore) July 28, 2022
