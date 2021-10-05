Michigan State football offers 2023 Dexter High School 3-star speedster Cole Cabana
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Since coming to Michigan State football, Mel Tucker has greatly prioritized size and speed. He might be able to add one of those in a big way soon as the Spartans offered 2023 speedster Cole Cabana on Monday.
Cabana is a 3-star running back from Dexter High School who reportedly ran a 4.34 40-yard dash recently, which is an NFL caliber of speed and something you rarely hear coming from a high school athlete.
Cabana is the No. 11 ranked player in Michigan for the 2023 class by 247Sports and their No. 363 ranked player overall.
Blessed to receive a scholarship to Michigan State University🤍💚 @PeaglerWilliam @Coach_mtucker @phil_jacobs16 @RisingStars6 @TheD_Zone @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/EgwvsjcYtN
— Cole Cabana (@colecabana5) October 5, 2021
More!
Jaren Jackson Jr. named No. 1 breakout candidate in NBA by general managers
Michigan State football announces captains for game against Rutgers
Michigan State moves up to New Year's Day bowl game in latest projections from Brett McMurphy