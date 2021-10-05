Michigan State football offers 2023 Dexter High School 3-star speedster Cole Cabana

Since coming to Michigan State football, Mel Tucker has greatly prioritized size and speed. He might be able to add one of those in a big way soon as the Spartans offered 2023 speedster Cole Cabana on Monday.

Cabana is a 3-star running back from Dexter High School who reportedly ran a 4.34 40-yard dash recently, which is an NFL caliber of speed and something you rarely hear coming from a high school athlete.

Cabana is the No. 11 ranked player in Michigan for the 2023 class by 247Sports and their No. 363 ranked player overall.

