Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
We have seen quite a bit of movement in the 2023 recruiting class in the past few weeks for Michigan State football, with offers starting to go out to some 3-stars who may have been under-recruited in the process. One of those to go out this week was for Chance Fitzgerald, a 3-star wide receiver out of Tennessee.

Chance Fitzgerald’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

779

25

104

Rivals

3

NA

22

72

Vitals

Hometown

Nolensville, TN

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6’3″

Weight

184 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 13, 2022

Offers

  • Arkansas State

  • Austin Peay

  • Ball State

  • Buffalo

  • Central Michigan

  • Charlotte

  • Colorado State

  • Eastern Kentucky

  • Eastern Michigan

  • Georgia Southern

  • Illinois State

  • Jacksonville State

  • Kentucky

  • Liberty

  • Louisville

  • Marshall

  • Michigan state

  • Minnesota

  • Ohio

  • Tennessee State

  • Toledo

  • Troy

  • UNLV

  • UT Martin

  • Virginia Tech

Film

Hudl

Twitter

