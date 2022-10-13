Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald
We have seen quite a bit of movement in the 2023 recruiting class in the past few weeks for Michigan State football, with offers starting to go out to some 3-stars who may have been under-recruited in the process. One of those to go out this week was for Chance Fitzgerald, a 3-star wide receiver out of Tennessee.
Chance Fitzgerald’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
779
25
104
Rivals
3
NA
22
72
Vitals
Hometown
Nolensville, TN
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’3″
Weight
184 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 13, 2022
Offers
Arkansas State
Austin Peay
Ball State
Buffalo
Central Michigan
Charlotte
Colorado State
Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Michigan
Georgia Southern
Illinois State
Jacksonville State
Kentucky
Liberty
Louisville
Marshall
Michigan state
Minnesota
Ohio
Tennessee State
Toledo
Troy
UNLV
UT Martin
Virginia Tech
Film
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University @MSU_Football @CoachHawk_5 pic.twitter.com/5OOEbi6646
— Chance Fitzgerald (@itschancefitz) October 13, 2022
