Michigan State football offers 2023 DT from Ohio

Michigan State defensive line coach Marco Coleman has extended an offer to a defensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. Sidikiba ‘Sid’ Kaba from Columbus, Ohio, has received an offer from Michigan State.

Kaba is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman that attends KIPP Columbus Academy. According to 247Sports, Kaba ranks as a 3-star prospect.

Michigan State joins fellow power five programs Duke, Michigan, Penn State and West Virginia in offering the defensive lineman.

