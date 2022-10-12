Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star safety Tyler Scott

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

We have seen a lot of recent movement in the 2023 recruiting class when it comes to Michigan State football. One name to keep an eye on is Tyler Scott, a 2023 3-star safety who has a lot of interest from Alabama. The Spartans offered Scott on Wednesday.

Tyler Scott’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

1486

137

126

Rivals

3

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Mableton, GA

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6’2″

Weight

185 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 12, 2022

Offers

  • Alabama

  • Auburn

  • Arkansas State

  • Air Force

  • Buffalo

  • Chattanooga

  • UConn

  • Eastern Illinois

  • Florida Atlantic

  • Georgia Southern

  • Georgia State

  • Liberty

  • Livingstone

  • Louisville

  • Miami

  • MSU

  • Middle Tennessee

  • Mississippi State

  • Oklahoma

  • Old Dominion

  • South Carolina

  • Southeast Missouri

  • Tennessee

  • Tuskegee

  • UCF

  • UT Martin

  • Vanderbilt

  • Virginia Tech

  • West Virginia

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star LB Isaiah Chisom, committed to Oregon State

WATCH: Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo explains when he will retire

MSU basketball G Jaden Akins expects to be back from foot injury by season-opener

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories