Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star safety Tyler Scott
We have seen a lot of recent movement in the 2023 recruiting class when it comes to Michigan State football. One name to keep an eye on is Tyler Scott, a 2023 3-star safety who has a lot of interest from Alabama. The Spartans offered Scott on Wednesday.
Tyler Scott’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
1486
137
126
Rivals
3
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Mableton, GA
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6’2″
Weight
185 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 12, 2022
Offers
Alabama
Auburn
Arkansas State
Air Force
Buffalo
Chattanooga
UConn
Eastern Illinois
Florida Atlantic
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Liberty
Livingstone
Louisville
Miami
MSU
Middle Tennessee
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
Old Dominion
South Carolina
Southeast Missouri
Tennessee
Tuskegee
UCF
UT Martin
Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
Film
Hudl
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State @LeroyHood @CoachDawsey_2 @CoachDuHart @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/8XqXbUtBfa
— Tyler M scott (@ty13rscott) October 12, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star LB Isaiah Chisom, committed to Oregon State
WATCH: Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo explains when he will retire
MSU basketball G Jaden Akins expects to be back from foot injury by season-opener