Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star RB Trey Cornist

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

No matter what happens with a program, the recruiting train keeps moving forward. On Tuesday, Michigan State football offered 2023 3-star running back Trey Cornist out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Trey Cornist’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

1217

37

78

Rivals

3

NA

39

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

5’11”

Weight

209 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 1, 2022

Offers

  • Georgia Tech

  • Ball State

  • Buffalo

  • East Carolina

  • Kentucky

  • Marshall

  • Mass

  • Michigan State

  • Purdue

  • Tennessee State

  • Western Kentucky

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

