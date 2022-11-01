Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star RB Trey Cornist
No matter what happens with a program, the recruiting train keeps moving forward. On Tuesday, Michigan State football offered 2023 3-star running back Trey Cornist out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Trey Cornist’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
1217
37
78
Rivals
3
NA
39
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Cincinnati, Ohio
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5’11”
Weight
209 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 1, 2022
Offers
Georgia Tech
Ball State
Buffalo
East Carolina
Kentucky
Marshall
Mass
Michigan State
Purdue
Tennessee State
Western Kentucky
Crystal Ball
Film
After a great conversation with @Ereed26 I am blessed to be offered by Michigan State University 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/VzZH9pajbX
— TREY CORNIST 🎚 (@Treycornist) November 1, 2022
