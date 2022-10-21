Michigan State football offers 2023 NJ safety

The Michigan State coaching staff has sent out a significant offer to the 2023 recruiting class. New Jersey defensive back Saboor Karriem has received an offer from the Spartans coaching staff.

Karriem is a native of West Orange, New Jersey, and projects as a safety in college. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Karriem possesses great size and length at the safety position. He is currently ranked as a 3-star prospect.

Along with the Spartans: Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin have all offered the safety.

