Michigan State football offers 2023 DE Isaiah Nixon

Michigan State’s coaching staff has thrown their name in the mix for a 2023 defensive end from Lakewood High School in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Isaiah Nixon.

Michigan State has joined the Pitt Panthers and the Toledo Rockets in offering the edge rusher.

Nixon has yet to be ranked by any of the recruiting ranking services. He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs over 225 pounds, giving him an ideal body type to be a speed rusher on the edge of the defensive line.

