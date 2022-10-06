Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star cornerback CJ Blocker, current Utah commit

Kedrick Reescano is one of the top commitments in Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. Now, the Spartans are going after one of his high school teammates in CJ Blocker, a cornerback who is currently committed to Utah. This was a splashy offer for the Spartans and one to keep an eye on.

CJ Blocker’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 543 8535 Rivals 3 NA NA 73

Vitals

Hometown New Caney, TX Projected Position Cornerback/Safety Height 6’0″ Weight 165 lbs Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 5, 2022

Unofficial visit Oct. 8, 2022

Offers

Utah

Boston College

Central Arkansas

Duke

Houston Christian

Incarnate Word

Kansas State

Louisiana

Louisiana Tech

MSU

Nebraska

North Texas

Northwestern State

Purdue

Sam Houston

SMU

Tulane

Tulsa

Utah State

Washington State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

