Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star cornerback CJ Blocker, current Utah commit

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Kedrick Reescano is one of the top commitments in Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. Now, the Spartans are going after one of his high school teammates in CJ Blocker, a cornerback who is currently committed to Utah. This was a splashy offer for the Spartans and one to keep an eye on.

CJ Blocker’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

543

8535

Rivals

3

NA

NA

73

Vitals

Hometown

New Caney, TX

Projected Position

Cornerback/Safety

Height

6’0″

Weight

165 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 5, 2022

  • Unofficial visit Oct. 8, 2022

Offers

  • Utah

  • Boston College

  • Central Arkansas

  • Duke

  • Houston Christian

  • Incarnate Word

  • Kansas State

  • Louisiana

  • Louisiana Tech

  • MSU

  • Nebraska

  • North Texas

  • Northwestern State

  • Purdue

  • Sam Houston

  • SMU

  • Tulane

  • Tulsa

  • Utah State

  • Washington State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

