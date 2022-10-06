Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star cornerback CJ Blocker, current Utah commit
Kedrick Reescano is one of the top commitments in Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. Now, the Spartans are going after one of his high school teammates in CJ Blocker, a cornerback who is currently committed to Utah. This was a splashy offer for the Spartans and one to keep an eye on.
CJ Blocker’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
543
8535
Rivals
3
NA
NA
73
Vitals
Hometown
New Caney, TX
Projected Position
Cornerback/Safety
Height
6’0″
Weight
165 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 5, 2022
Unofficial visit Oct. 8, 2022
Offers
Utah
Boston College
Central Arkansas
Duke
Houston Christian
Incarnate Word
Kansas State
Louisiana
Louisiana Tech
MSU
Nebraska
North Texas
Northwestern State
Purdue
Sam Houston
SMU
Tulane
Tulsa
Utah State
Washington State
Film
#AGTG WOW! Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!! @CoachJBlackman @CoachDuHart @CoachTReeve @ChaseHargis pic.twitter.com/aE5CyjGnsa
— cj.blocker (@1k_cjblocker) October 5, 2022
