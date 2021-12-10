Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star LB from North Carolina

Michigan State’s coaching staff lives by a motto, ‘recruit every day’ and that is what they are doing. The staff has been on the road recruiting all week, and while in North Carolina, they dropped off an offer to top 2023 linebacker prospect Rico Walker.

Walker is from Hickory, North Carolina, and is currently ranked the No. 161 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class as well as the No. 14 overall linebacker in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Walker holds over 20 offers.

