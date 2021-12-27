Michigan State football offers 2023 OT Elijah Page

Michigan State’s coaching staff has slowed down on sending out offers this holiday season, as they prepare for their New Years Six bowl game against Pittsburgh. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic took time out of his preparations to send out an offer to a priority offensive line recruit, Elijah Page.

Page is a native of Phoenix, Arizona, and attends Arizona high school powerhouse Pinnacle High School, the same school former MSU QB Brian Lewerke attended.

The Spartans will look to get the three-star prospect on a visit to East Lansing sometime this spring.

After a great conversation with @CoachCKap I am BLESSED to have received an offer from Michigan State University!! Thank you @dzupke @CoachGerm pic.twitter.com/RbdEiQYHfL — Elijah Paige (@elijahpaige74) December 26, 2021

