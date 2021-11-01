Michigan State football offers 2023 tight end Jelani Thurman
There are no days off on the recruiting trail for Michigan State football, even the day after a big win over a key rival. Fresh off their comeback win over Michigan, the Spartans offered 2023 tight end Jelani Thurman out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairbanks, Georgia.
Thurman very much fits the size profile that Tucker and his team likes to recruit as he already stands at 6’5″ and weighs 225-pounds.
Proud to receive an offer from Michigan State University !@ApplebaumNathan @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football @RecruitLangston @CoachDre_QB @_LingoBingo @williamsdo pic.twitter.com/l2NcBmH3Xq
— jelani (@jelani3345) October 31, 2021
