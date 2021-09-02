Michigan State football offers 2023 RB Marquez Taylor

The 2023 recruiting class is sure to be an important one for Mel Tucker and Michigan State football and they are wasting no time getting their offers out. On Wednesday, the Spartans offered 2023 running back Marquez Taylor out of Mckenzie, Tennessee.

Taylor is a 5’10”, 170-pound back who has offers out from Memphis, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Middle Tennessee, and Eastern Kentucky.

Blessed and honored to Receive A Offer From The University Of Michigan St!! @Ereed26 @PeaglerWilliam @comer_wade pic.twitter.com/3iV09pKjpp — Marquez Taylor (@MarquezTaylor16) September 1, 2021

