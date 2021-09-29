Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star WR Jaidyn Doss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan State football continues to put in work on their 2023 recruiting class, and on Tuesday, they offered 3-star wide receiver Jaidyn Doss out of Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri.

Doss is a 6’0″, 195-pound receiver who is ranked as the No. 38 wide-out in his class and the No. 7 ranked player in the state of Missouri by 247Sports.

More!

Why Tom Izzo has great pride in his 2021-22 Michigan State team

WATCH: Highlights of new MSU commit, 2023 3-star TE Brennan Parachek

Michigan State favored by nearly two touchdowns over Western Kentucky

Recommended Stories