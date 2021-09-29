Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star WR Jaidyn Doss

Michigan State football continues to put in work on their 2023 recruiting class, and on Tuesday, they offered 3-star wide receiver Jaidyn Doss out of Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri.

Doss is a 6’0″, 195-pound receiver who is ranked as the No. 38 wide-out in his class and the No. 7 ranked player in the state of Missouri by 247Sports.

After a Great Talk With @CoachHawk_5 I Am Blessed To Receive An Offer from Michigan State University pic.twitter.com/MGTRE769XG — Jaidyn Doss (@JaidynDoss) September 29, 2021

