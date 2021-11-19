Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star tight end Riley Williams

On Thursday, 2023 4-star tight end Riley Williams announced that he has received an offer from Michigan State football. Williams is the No. 3 ranked tight end in his class and currently plays for Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon.

247Sports has Williams as the No. 71 best player in his class and the top player in the state of Oregon.

He currently has offers from Arizona State, California, Colorado, Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Washington, and Georgia State.

Excited to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State University!!! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/KZi9GAGGkF — Riley Williams (@ri_will_) November 17, 2021

More!