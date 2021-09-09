Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star wide receiver Darren Lawrence

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Fitting with the theme this week in Michigan State football’s recruitment efforts, the Spartans once again offered a player from the south, this time in Florida’s Darren Lawrence.

Lawrence is a 3-star 2023 wide receiver out of Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. 247Sports has him as their No. 61 ranked wide receiver and No. 78 ranked player in the 2023 class. He has offers out from Buffalo, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Pitt, and USF.

