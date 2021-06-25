Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star OT Ryan Carretta

Michigan State football continues their recruiting push, this time offering a 2023 offensive tackle who currently lives in the home of one of the Spartans’ primary rivals: Columbus, Ohio.

On Thursday, MSU offered Ryan Carretta, a 3-star tackle who plays for St. Charles Prep in Columbus. Carretta is 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle and is ranked as the No. 11 best player in Ohio and the No. 30 ranked offensive tackle by 247Sports.

Carretta has offers out from Iowa State, Miami of Ohio, Pitt, Tennessee, Toledo, and now MSU.

After a great visit and a meeting with @CoachCKap and @Coach_mtucker I am very blessed to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State University. Go Spartans!⚪️🟢 pic.twitter.com/nkurAmhIaP — Ryan Carretta (@CarrettaRyan) June 24, 2021

