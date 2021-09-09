Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star safety Isaac Smith

Once again, Mel Tucker and Michigan State football are pursuing a top player in SEC country. This week, the Spartans offered Isaac Smith, a 2023 safety out of Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Mississippi.

Smith is the No. 3 ranked player in Mississippi and the No. 188 ranked player overall in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He is currently projected to go to Ole Miss.

I would like to first off thank God. And I am blessed and honored to say I have received an offer from Michigan State University!!💚🤍💚🤍#Gogreen @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football @HarlonBarnett @247Sports @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/6HcdUX967x — Isaac Smith (@isaacdsmith) September 7, 2021

More!