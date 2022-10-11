Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star ATH Cameron Wallace

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football will once again recruit in the state of Georgia, as we have seen many times since Mel Tucker arrived in town, this time going after 2023 athlete Cameron Wallace.

Cameron Wallace’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

NA

98

108

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Mount Vernon, GA

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6’0″

Weight

180 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 10, 2022

Offers

  • Arkansas State

  • Georgia Tech

  • Jacksonville State

  • MSU

  • Vanderbilt

  • Washington State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

More!

