Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star ATH Cameron Wallace
Michigan State football will once again recruit in the state of Georgia, as we have seen many times since Mel Tucker arrived in town, this time going after 2023 athlete Cameron Wallace.
Cameron Wallace’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
NA
98
108
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Mount Vernon, GA
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6’0″
Weight
180 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 10, 2022
Offers
Arkansas State
Georgia Tech
Jacksonville State
MSU
Vanderbilt
Washington State
Film
Wow!!! After talking with @HarlonBarnett I’m Extremely blessed to receive a(n) offer from @MSU_Football @CoachDuHart @RecruitGeorgia @DemetricDWarren @MohrRecruiting @Mansell247 @moco_football @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/GPX9kCAnKv
— ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) October 10, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.