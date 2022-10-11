Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star ATH Cameron Wallace

Michigan State football will once again recruit in the state of Georgia, as we have seen many times since Mel Tucker arrived in town, this time going after 2023 athlete Cameron Wallace.

Cameron Wallace’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 NA 98 108 Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Mount Vernon, GA Projected Position ATH Height 6’0″ Weight 180 lbs Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 10, 2022

Offers

Arkansas State

Georgia Tech

Jacksonville State

MSU

Vanderbilt

Washington State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

More!

