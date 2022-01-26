Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star safety RJ Jones, teammate of MSU commit Katin Houser
Michigan State football has the quarterback of Bellflower, California’s St. John Bosco joining the program this upcoming season in Katin Houser, and now they are going to try and get St. John Bosco’s safety as well.
On Tuesday, the Spartans offered RJ Jones, a 4-star safety from St. John Bosco who is currently ranked No. 207 in the country by 247Sports‘ composite rankings.
MSU will have to compete with some huge programs for Jones’ recruitment. He has offers out from Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington and many others.
After a great talk with @CoachKhalif & @Coach_mtucker
I am Blessed to Say I have received an Offer from Michigan State University #GoGreen 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/VtmuwksEEs
— RJ Jones (@RJJoness_) January 26, 2022
