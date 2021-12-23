Michigan State football offers 2023 Georgia 3-star LB Jamal Anderson
Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star linebacker prospect from Georgia.
Jamal Anderson of Hoschton, Ga. has received a scholarship offer from the Spartans, according to his Twitter account. Anderson received the offer on Monday.
Anderson is a three-star prospect in the 2023 class, and ranked as the No. 48 linebacker in the class. Anderson also holds scholarship offers from Boston College, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, UCF, Utah, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University! #GoGreen #RELENTLESS @MSU_Football @CoachEls_MSU @Coach_mtucker @coachjlovelady @MCFootballCoach pic.twitter.com/nc6p0d0jxl
— jamal anderson (@jamal1anderson) December 20, 2021
