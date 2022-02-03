Michigan State football offers 2023 Georgia 3-star DL Stephiylan Green
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star defensive lineman from the peach state.
Stephiylan Green of Rome, Ga. has reportedly received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He tweeted out the news on Wednesday evening.
Green is ranked as a three-star prospect and listed as the No. 39 defensive lineman in the 2023 class. He’s also ranked as the No. 249 overall prospect in the class.
Along with his offer from Michigan State, Green holds scholarships from Alabama, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami (FL), NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, UCF and Virginia Tech.
Blessed to receive another offer from Michigan state💚💚@MSU_Football @CoachBTJordan pic.twitter.com/gWEpGGfllt
— Stephiylan Green (@stephiylan) February 3, 2022
