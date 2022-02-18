Michigan State football offers 2023 Utah 3-star OT Taliafi Taala

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star offensive tackle prospect from Utah that is picking up interest from numerous big-time programs.

Taliafi Taala of Sandy, Utah announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. Taala is a three-star prospect in the 2023 class and ranks as the No. 23 offensive tackle by 247sports.

Taala has already received plenty of interest from power five level schools, with eight programs already offering him a scholarship. That list includes Michigan State, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, USC, Utah and Utah State.

