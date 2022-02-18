Michigan State football offers 2023 Utah 3-star OT Taliafi Taala

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State football offers 2023 Utah 3-star OT Taliafi Taala
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star offensive tackle prospect from Utah that is picking up interest from numerous big-time programs.

Taliafi Taala of Sandy, Utah announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. Taala is a three-star prospect in the 2023 class and ranks as the No. 23 offensive tackle by 247sports.

Taala has already received plenty of interest from power five level schools, with eight programs already offering him a scholarship. That list includes Michigan State, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, USC, Utah and Utah State.

List

Looking ahead to Michigan State football's 2022 schedule

Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!

Michigan State football offers 2023 Utah 3-star OT Taliafi Taala

MSU football offers 2023 St. Louis 3-star WR Fredrick Moore

MSU slated for Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2022 bowl projections from Brett McMurphy

Recommended Stories