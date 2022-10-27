Michigan State football offers 2023 Georgia running back

The Michigan State coaching staff has sent out an offer to a running back in the 2023 recruiting class. T.J. Harvison has received an offer from Spartans running backs coach Effrem Reed.

Harvison is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back from Bowdon, Georgia, attending Bowdon High School. He has yet to receive a ranking from the 247Sports composite.

Michigan State joins Boston College, Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Virginia in offering the running back.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story continues

More!

Behind enemy lines: Michigan State perspective on Michigan football

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire