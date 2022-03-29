Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star Texas LB S’Maje Burrell
Michigan State football is the latest power program to extend a scholarship offer to 2023 Texas linebacker prospect S’Maje Burrell.
Burrell announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Monday via Twitter. He is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked by 247Sports as the No. 42 linebacker in the class.
Burrell now holds scholarship offers from nearly 30 programs. The list of schools that have offered him includes Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Ohio State and Florida.
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University! #spartans @CoachTHollowell @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football @KoachMak @therealraygates @CoachWhitmire @NorthCro_FB @Joker3Trap pic.twitter.com/HYcKVi6r8Z
— S’Maje D’One Burrell (@Smaje18) March 29, 2022
