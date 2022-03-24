Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star S Marvin Burks Jr.
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top safety prospects in the 2023 class.
Marvin Burks Jr. of St. Louis announced on Wednesday afternoon that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Michigan State is one of more than 30 programs to extend him an offer.
Burks is ranked as the No. 27 safety and No. 286 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s listed as a four-star prospect.
Blessed To Receive An Offer From Michigan State University !! @DemetricDWarren @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @JoshHelmholdt @MohrRecruiting @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @adamgorney @RitterPrep @BrennanSpain pic.twitter.com/5ySIk33TTO
— MarvinBurksJr (@marvinburks7) March 23, 2022
Michigan State football 2022 transfer tracker
