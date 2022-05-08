Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star ATH Eugene Wilson III
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top athletes in the 2023 class.
Eugene Wilson III announced on Saturday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Michigan State is the 23rd program to extend him an offer, according to 247Sports.
Wilson ranks as the No. 14 athlete and No. 197 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. Wilson hails from Tampa, Fla. and plays for Gaither High. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds.
Wilson holds offers from numerous big-time programs — such as Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M — and is currently projected to commit to Florida.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the Michigan State University!!!💚💚@CoachDuHart @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @Cowboycoach2016 pic.twitter.com/NuUBdHS9a0
— Eugene Wilson III (@EwilsonIII21) May 7, 2022
