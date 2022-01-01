Michigan State football: Offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis declares for NFL draft

Add Kevin Jarvis to the list of Michigan State football players who are entering the NFL draft.

The fifth-year senior offensive lineman announced via Twitter on Saturday that he plans to forego his remaining eligibility. Jarvis did not travel to Atlanta for the No. 10 Spartans’ 31-21 win over No. 12 Pitt in the Peach Bowl.

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates, from left, Jayden Reed and Kevin Jarvis as Michigan's Daxton Hill, far right, looks on during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

An All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media this year, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Jarvis showed plenty of versatility at MSU with 39 starts — 25 at right guard, three at left tackle and 11 at right tackle. Much of that movement came due to others' injuries that forced him from his natural interior spot, which seems to be where his pro prospects will be.

This season, Jarvis started all 12 regular-season games, spending the first eight at right guard, where he was a big reason for Kenneth Walker III’s rushing success. When MSU lost Jarrett Horst for an unspecified medical reason after Oct. 30's Michigan, Jarvis moved back to right tackle and started four games there. He finished his college career by playing all 80 offensive snaps against Penn State on Nov. 27; heand was on the field for 739 of the Spartans’ 828 regular-season offensive snaps.

Fifth-year senior Blake Bueter took over at right guard and sophomore Spencer Brown played right tackle against the Panthers on Thursday. Bueter could return with the NCAA’s 2020 COVID waiver.

Jarvis earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as a true freshman in 2017 but battled a injuries the next two seasons, playing nine games in 2018 and suffering a season-ending injury in the third game of 2019. He started all seven games in 2020 at right tackle.

That makes three Spartans who plan to enter the draft. Walker announced he would turn pro in December and could be one of the first running backs selected. Tight end Connor Heyward said in November he did not plan to use his COVID waiver and planned to enter the draft.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed said Thursday he remains unsure if he will enter the draft or return to MSU in 2022.

Michigan State defensive end Drew Beesley (86) and guard Kevin Jarvis (75) carry the Paul Bunyan trophy to celebrate the 37-33 win over Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

