Michigan State football offensive line named a semi-finalist for Joe Moore Award

With some recent injuries and mysterious absences, Michigan State football’s offensive line has looked less than stellar of late, but that wasn’t the case this season, as MSU’s ‘juice squad’ helped catapult Kenneth Walker III into the Heisman conversation. Because of their efforts, the Spartans’ offensive line has been named a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the Most Outstanding Offensive Line in college football.

Here are the rest of the nominees:

The Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football revealed Thirteen 2021 Semifinalists, announced The Foundation for Teamwork, which has presented the unique award since 2015. Click the Link below to read!

Press Release: https://t.co/CJ61yztjw9 pic.twitter.com/nKuwnWCrKM — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) November 23, 2021

More!