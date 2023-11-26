Michigan State football has their new offensive coordinator, taking OSU OC Brian Lindgren

While the hiring of Jonathan Smith was highly anticipated and getting a new leader of the football program was something fans were really excited to see happen, the most anticipated assistant coach hire for Smith was his offensive coordinator.

It is no secret that the Spartan fan base has gone through the ringer, with the Jay Johnson era going horribly wrong, ending in a program worst performance against Penn State. Getting a new and improved offensive mind was critical for MSU going forward.

Smith has his man, bringing in Brian Lindgren, who has been his offensive coordinator at Oregon State for his whole six year tenure. He will also be responsible for coaching quarterbacks.

Five assistants set to join Jonathan Smith's staff at Michigan State, sources tell @TheSpartanMag – OC/QBs Brian Lindgren

– OL Jim Michalczik

– TEs Brian Wozniak

– RBs Keith Bhonapha

– DBs Blue Adams (FREE): https://t.co/m4bD1OcgfL pic.twitter.com/RTwJdiWaff — SpartanMag.com (@TheSpartanMag) November 26, 2023

Lindgren’s resume is as follows:

