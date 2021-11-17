Michigan State football OC Jay Johnson nominated for Broyles Award
The Broyles Award is given each year to the top assistant in college football. Due to the Spartans surprisingly explosive offense this season, Michigan State football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has been nominated for the honor.
Last year’s winner was Steve Sarkisian, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Alabama at the time he won.
Coach @JayJohnsonFB is nominated for the @BroylesAward 🏆 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/ESV5g3Iwdd
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 16, 2021
