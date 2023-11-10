Michigan State football not taking 'scrub mentality' as underdog at Ohio State

EAST LANSING — J.D. Duplain didn’t grow up an Ohio State fan.

Michigan State football’s senior left guard grew up in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville. His father, John, grew up in Canton, Ohio, and played at Kent State.

Yet everything all around them, more often than not, revolved around the Buckeyes.

“A lot of people, that's who they root for and that's who they've been rooting for their whole life,” Duplain said Tuesday. “I was never an Ohio State fan, so I never got that whole aspect of it.”

He does get how big of a deal it will be Saturday, though, when the Spartans head to Columbus as a huge underdog to face the third-ranked Buckeyes (7:30 p.m./NBC).

Michigan State's Jalen Berger, center, celebrates his touchdown with Nick Samac, left, and J.D. Duplain during the third quarter in the game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

For MSU (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten), it’s a chance after finally tasting victory again last week to try and build momentum and pull off an improbable upset.

For OSU (9-0, 6-0), it’s an opportunity to continue the crescendo toward its end-of-season showdown with No. 2 Michigan in a game with massive implications toward the College Football Playoff.

And for Duplain and the six other Spartans from Ohio — fellow offensive lineman Nick Samac, wide receiver Montorie Foster, defensive back Angelo Grose, punter Michael O’Shaugnhessy and defensive ends Brandon Wright and Avery Dunn — it’s a chance to get a legacy-leaving victory similar to the ones MSU players have enjoyed over U-M.

“When you play in the Big Ten, every game is huge,” Duplain said. “But being from Ohio, yeah, it's one we got circled for sure.”

Six of those Ohio-based Spartans were brought in by Mark Dantonio, who won a national title as defensive coordinator at OSU and who put a premium and priority on recruiting the Buckeye State in building his program into a Big Ten champion. The seventh, O’Shaugnhessy, transferred to MSU from OSU in the offeseason.

Michigan State's interim head coach Harlon Barnett, right, high fives Dillon Tatum during the second quarter in the game against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Interim MSU coach Harlon Barnett also is from Cincinnati and was part of Dantonio’s staff that pulled off victories at the Horseshoe in 2011 and 2015. As a player, he won in Columbus as part of MSU’s 1987 Big Ten championship team. And during his brief two-year foray as part of the Spartans’ radio broadcast, he was on the sidelines when Nick Saban’s team stunned the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes in 1998, 28-24, and ended their national championship dreams that season.

In that game 25 years ago, MSU entered Ohio Stadium as a 27½-point underdog. The Spartans are a 31½-point underdog this time around.

“I know what it is to go down and compete and play hard against these guys,” Barnett said Monday. “They're beatable guys, just like anybody else. And so we're gonna go down there with the mindset to go attack them and get a win. So that's our mindset, it will never change.

“I said last week, somebody mentioned (playing a spoiler role) — and I'm like, that's a scrub mentality. That ain't never been my mentality, and it never will be. So we're going down there to attack these guys and and see what happens.”

MSU has lost seven straight in the series to the Buckeyes after the 17-14 win at Ohio Stadium in 2015 as part of their march to a third Big Ten title under Dantonio and a CFP berth. Dantonio and the Spartans defeated Urban Meyer and OSU two years earlier in the 2013 Big Ten title game in Indianapolis to advance to and win the Rose Bowl.

Those teams, though, were incredibly competitive every year. The Spartans have been outscored, 282-74, since their last win in Columbus, including 167-39 in the past three meetings after last year’s 49-20 blowout in East Lansing. MSU lost 34-10 in 2019 and 56-7 in 2021 at Ohio Stadium.

“I've played there twice. It's a great place to play. It's a great atmosphere,” Duplain said. “It's going to be electric. It's a night game, and I'm going to be going crazy (waiting). So it'll be fun to play. You sign up to play in games like this, so it'll be awesome.”

What would a David-versus-Goliath victory mean to an MSU team that just ended a six-game losing streak, dealt with coach Mel Tucker’s firing and has battled injuries and transfer portal attrition over the past two months?

“Oh, it'd be monumental. It would be huge,” Duplain said. “It would be a huge game for us, a huge win. And it's something that we plan on doing. We plan on preparing this week to go down there and get a win. That's how every game is.”

