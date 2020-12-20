Michigan State football on Sunday announced it would not accept a bowl invitation.

The Spartans will finish their season 2-5 in Mel Tucker's debut.

“We have decided as a program that the best decision for our team is to prepare for the 2021 season," Tucker said in a statement.." I’m proud of the players for the way they handled themselves during this difficult and challenging year. They endured a season unlike any we have had before and worked hard to remain diligent in following all of our safety protocols. Our players have been on campus since re-arriving in June and deserve the chance to go home and take some time away from football.

“Even though our season has come to a close, the time that we have had to work with the players in practice and coach in games has been invaluable for us in establishing our culture. We’re looking forward to relentlessly working this offseason in preparation for the 2021 season. The future is bright for Michigan State football. Go Green!”

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker leads his team onto the field before MSU's 29-20 win over Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

The NCAA waived wins requirements for bowl games this season. A number of programs already have opted out, which could have opened a spot for the Spartans to slide into one of the Big Ten-tied bowl games.

MSU is scheduled to open the 2021 season Sept. 4 at Northwestern.

“There are many positives to take away from this year and build on for the future, and I know coach Tucker and his team are already looking forward to an offseason of improvement and preparation for 2021," MSU athletic director Bill Beekman said in a statement: "There’s an exciting future ahead for Spartan football.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football will not accept bowl invitation