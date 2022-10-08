Michigan State football no match for Ohio State; 49-20 loss extends skid to four

EAST LANSING — More of the same.

From the past four weeks of Michigan State football misery. From Ohio State’s offense again.

From superstar C.J. Stroud. From the Spartans’ seemingly invisible secondary and run game.

MSU’s losing streak hit four games Saturday, with the third-ranked Buckeyes posting 612 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-20 victory at Spartan Stadium.

Stroud threw six touchdown passes for the second straight season, finishing 21 for 26 for 362 yards before going to the bench late in the third quarter. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had seven catches for 131 yards and three scores, and running back TreVeyon Henderson added 118 rushing yards and a touchdown before getting knocked out of the game early in the second half.

OSU, which enters its bye week 6-0 and 3-0 in Big Ten play, posted three touchdown drives of 90-plus yards and three more, one of 80 yards and two more of 75 in putting the game out of reach by halftime despite two first-half scores by the Spartans.

A year ago in a 56-7 win in Columbus, the Buckeyes posted 655 yards and Stroud threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns before going to the bench in the early third quarter. OSU has won seven straight in the series since the Spartans’ 2015 win in Columbus.

MSU (2-4, 0-3) continued to struggle on offense, with quarterback Payton Thorne going to the bench late in the third quarter after going 11 of 18 for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Spartans finished with just 202 yards including 7 rushing yards on 19 carries, among the worst showings in program history,thanks to four sacks of Thorne and just 7 yards on five carries for starting running back Jalen Berger.

Coach Mel Tucker now has been outscored xxxxxx157-39xxxxx in three losses to OSU as head coach of MSU and is mired in the school’s longest skid since dropping five straight in 2019. The Spartans hosts Wisconsin for homecoming next Saturday (4 p.m./Fox).

In giving up 600-plus to the Buckeyes in back-to-back meetings, MSU now has allowed more than 500 yards for the seventh time in 26 games under defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and the 17th game of allowing 400-or-more yards.

Story continues

Faint hope

The Spartans began with a Thorne interception into triple coverage that killed their game-opening drive, and OSU quickly answered with a blend of TreVeyon Henderson’s legs and Stroud’s arm. The junior quarterback found Emeka Egbuka for a 24-yard run one play after Henderson’s 26-yard burst through poor tackling by MSU’s defense. Two plays later, Stroud hit Harrison for a 19-yard touchdown over cornerback Charles Brantley to get things rolling.

MSU’s offense went three-and-out on its second drive, but punter Bryce Baringer pinned the Buckeyes at their own 10. OSU made one of its few mistake of the day, a miscommunication between Stroud and Egbuka, who ran a deep route when his quarterback threw toward the sideline. The pass went directly to Brantley, who returned the Spartans’ first interception of the season for a 32-yard touchdown. Spartan Stadium was rocking with the score tied 7-all with 8:32 left in the opening period.

It took the Buckeyes just three plays to answer and for Stroud and Egbuka to atone for the error. Nickelback Angelo Grose got caught looking the other way just before the snap, and Egbuka ran by him, caught Stroud’s pass in stride and outraced the rest of the MSU defense for a 69-yard touchdown.

Thorne got sacked on the ensuing possession after getting to the OSU 31, knocking the Spartans out of field-goal range. After another Baringer punt pinned the Buckeyes at their own 2, Stroud directed a 98-yard, eight-play march. After Henderson converted a fourth-and-1 with a 7-yard gain, Stroud hit Julian Fleming for a 51-touchdown pass on the next play to make it 21-7.

Thorne led MSU to another touchdown courtesy of a pair of OSU personal foul penalties. He also hit Jayden Reed for a 24-yard gain to convert the first third down and extend the drive then finished it with an 18-yard score with an acrobatic grab by Reed. Jack Stone missed the extra point to make it 21-13 early in the second quarter.

Too much, too little

Stroud, however, proved too potent. He helped OSU convert 5 of 7 third-down attempts and both fourth-down tries. Henderson scored on a 1-yard run after the Reed score, then Stroud found Harrison for a 28-yard score as the secondary lost the receiver in the deep middle to make it 35-13 at halftime.

On the opening drive of the second half, Stroud again led the Buckeyes from near their goal line to a score – a nine-play, 96-yard drive capped by another 19-yard TD pass to Harrison over Brantley. Stroud’s day came to an end after his 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gee Scott Jr. with 3:04 left in the third quarter that made it 49-13.

Thorne went to the bench after MSU’s fourth three-and-out drive of the game, on which he was sacked on second and third down. The offense had just 102 yards on 31 plays when he was replaced by Noah Kim.

Kim led MSU on an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, finished with a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Montorie Foster. The backup quarterback finished 6 of 10 for 82 yards.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football no match for Ohio State, 49-20, extends skid