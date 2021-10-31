Michigan State football up to No. 6 in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Michigan State football held their ground at home against Michigan and they have been rewarded with a one-spot move up the rankings to No. 6 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Michigan moved down to No. 10 from No. 6 following the loss.

Annoyingly, Ohio State and Alabama still sit ahead of the Spartans despite have one loss each, but that’s the kind of benefit of the doubt you get when you are perennial contender. The Spartans will be able to correct that when they face Ohio State.