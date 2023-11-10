Michigan State football at No. 3 Ohio State: Scouting report, prediction

Free Press sports writer Chris Solari looks ahead to the Michigan State Spartans’ game Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0).

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Saturday; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

TV/radio: NBC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Buckeyes by 31½.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs by Michigan State defenders during first-half action Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Spartan Stadium.

HAPPIER TIMES FOR MSU: Remembering Michigan State football's upset of No. 1 Ohio State, 25 years ago in Columbus

Injury report

MSU: Out: RB Jalen Berger (undisclosed/season), TE Tyneil Hopper (lower right leg/season), OL Stanton Ramil (right knee/season), OL Gavin Broscious (left knee/season), RB Jaelon Barbarin (undisclosed/season), RB Joseph Martinez (undisclosed/season), LB Jacoby Windmon (undisclosed/season), DB Armorion Smith (undisclosed/season), DT Alex VanSumeren (undisclosed/season), LB Ma’a Gaoteote (undisclosed/season). Doubtful: WR Tre Mosley (left hand), QB Noah Kim (undisclosed). Questionable: QB Sam Leavitt (redshirt eligibility), RB Davion Primm (undisclosed), OLBrandon Baldwin (lower body), TE Jack Nickel (undisclosed), OL Cole Dellinger (undisclosed), LBDarius Snow (unspecified), DE Andrew Depaepe (undisclosed), DT Dre Butler (right shoulder), DT Jarrett Jackson (undisclosed), DE Bai Jobe (undisclosed), CB Charles Brantley (upper-body), CB Marqui Lowery (undisclosed), DB Semar Melvin (undisclosed), LB Quavian Carter (undisclosed). Probable: TE Maliq Carr (undisclosed).

OSU: Out: RB Miyan Williams (undisclosed/season), WR Reis Stocksdale (knee/season), TE Zak Herbstreit (undisclosed/season), TE Bennett Christian (suspension/season). Doubtful: QB Devin Brown (ankle), RB TC Caffey (knee), WR Nolan Baudo (undisclosed), WR Kyion Grayes (undisclosed), WR Joop Mitchell (undisclosed), S Jayden Bonsu (undisclosed). Questionable: TE Joe Royer (undisclosed), CB Denzel Burke (undisclosed), S Lathan Ransom (leg). Probable: WR Emeka Egbuka (left ankle).

Scouting report

When MSU has the ball: The Spartans got two timely touchdowns in last week's 20-17 victory over Nebraska to snap a six-game losing streak, but many of their same problems persisted. MSU managed just 11 first downs and 295 total yards while going three-and-out on seven of its 13 drives, six of those with redshirt freshman starter Katin Houser at quarterback. The Spartans are averaging 253.75 yards in Houser's four starts and have not eclipsed 300 yards in a game since Noah Kim's final start, a 26-16 loss at Iowa. It is unclear if Kim will be healthy or if true freshman Sam Leavitt will play again this season to preserve a redshirt. With Nate Carter the only healthy option at running back, MSU is averaging just 81.75 yards per game on the ground in that four-game span. The Spartans are 121st out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at 18.2 points per game, though that drops to 17.5 when taking out Cal Haladay's fumble return TD at Iowa. They rank 117th in rushing (103 yards), 111th in both total offense (319.1) and time of possession (28:10), 82nd in passing (216.1) and 108th in third-down conversion rate (33.9%). And the challenge gets exponentially more difficult this week against Ohio State’s defense, which ranks No. 2 nationally by allowing just 10.7 points a game, fifth in total yards allowed (271.1), fourth in passing yards (156.7) and 25th against the run (114.4). Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has 75 tackles, while cornerback Denzel Burke leads the Big Ten with 1.43 passes defended per game and nine pass breakups, which ranks ninth nationally.

When OSU has the ball: The Spartans held Nebraska to 277 yards, the third time in their past five games of holding an opponent under 300 yards of total offense. However, the other two top-10 opponents they've faced this season, Washington and Michigan, combined for 1,190 yards and 90 points. Minnesota also hit 400 yards thanks to 200 on the ground. Safety Jaden Mangham's fourth interception of the season was one of three turnovers forced by MSU, and they have created 11 takeaways in the past five games. MSU ranks 46th in the FBS in total defense (350.9 yards per game), 42nd against the run (128.6) and 56th against the pass (222.3). In large part due to the inability to sustain drives on offense, however, the Spartans have been outscored in the fourth quarter this season (89-41), while MSU’s six Big Ten opponents own a 52:15-36:28 time of possession advantage and 562-343 yardage edge in the final quarter. The Buckeyes' offense ranks 73rd in the nation in possession time, but that's largely due to their quick-strike capability that has led to 32.8 points a game, which is 32nd nationally. OSU’s 417.6 yards ranks 45th in the FBS in total offense, with the 25th-best passing offense (283.2 yards) helping cover issues in the run game (134.3 yards, 88th).

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6), offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) sing “Carmen Ohio” following the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Know the foe

Rip McCord: After an offseason battle with Devin Brown to replace C.J. Stroud, first-year Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord has proven to be an efficient game manager and has the Buckeyes in the top spot of the College Football Playoff rankings. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior averages 261.3 passing yards per game and is completing nearly 65% of his throws with 17 touchdowns to four interceptions. However, McCord has been playing through an ankle injury while former five-star sophomore Brown also has been dealing with an ankle sprain.

Weapon depth: The names are familiar, because they’ve been around a while and keep making big plays. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is fourth in the nation with 10 touchdown catches and ninth with 101.6 receiving yards per game. And running back TreyVeyon Henderson, after missing three games with an injury, is getting back to form with 290 yards and two TDs in his past two games since his return. The Buckeyes also got back Emeka Egbuka from an ankle injury for last week's 35-16 win at Rutgers, and the junior receiver had four catches for 29 yards. Egbuka has 26 catches for 332 yards and three TDs on the season. Senior tight end Cade Stover has three touchdowns among his 27 catches for 429 yards.

Huge favorites: OSU is favored by a whopping 31½ points, the largest spread in the series since at least 1991. The previous high was a 27 1/2-point spread in 1998, and the Spartans went into Columbus and shocked the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes that day, 28-24. OSU won last year at MSU, 49-20, to cover a 27-point spread. The Buckeyes and Spartans both are 4-4-1 against the spread this season, according to covers.com.

Chris Solari's two cents

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a touchdown against Michigan State Spartans cornerback Charles Brantley (0) during second half action at Spartan Stadium Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Aches and pains: Since pulling off a 17-14 upset at Ohio Stadium in 2015 behind backup QBs Tyler O’Connor and Damion Terry, the Spartans have lost seven straight to the Buckeyes in decided fashion. Ohio State has defeated MSU by a combined score of 282-74 during that streak, including 167-39 in the past three meetings after last year’s 49-20 blowout in East Lansing. In the three losses in Columbus since the 2015 victory, the Spartans have been outscored, 138-20.

Turnover talk: If there is one weakness for the Buckeyes’s defense, it's that they don't force many turnovers, ranking 105th nationally with just nine takeaways. The Spartans' offense is 123rd in giveaways with 17 turnovers, 10 of those interceptions. OSU has done a solid job protecting the ball with just 10 turnovers, five interceptions and five lost fumbles. MSU's defense has forced nine turnovers on the season, six of those interceptions.

Prediction

Yes, the Spartans are feeling a bit better about themselves after ending a six-game losing streak last week against Nebraska. Their offense still remains stuck in the mud, putting together three-and-out drives at a rate some teams get first downs. The Buckeyes' defense will add to that misery in much the same fashion Michigan did three weeks ago, and their offense will slow-roll MSU’s defense into the early second half before summoning the subs. The pick: Ohio State 45, MSU 6.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football at Ohio State: Scouting report, prediction