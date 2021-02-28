Michigan State football nets another cornerback transfer, Khary Crump from Arizona

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker wasn't kidding when he said he'd be looking for players via the transfer portal.

The Spartans got their second player of the day Saturday when Khary Crump, a cornerback from Arizona, announced on social media that he would be joining the Spartans.

Appreciate the opportunity I am committed to Michigan state Spartan dog💚 able to come home #Ferndale, Pontiac, to East Lansing Special thanks to @Digdeep810 and @coachk924

@HarlonBarnett

@coach_TYillman pic.twitter.com/tdAXXhryle — Khary Crump (KJ) (@khary_crump) February 27, 2021

Crump was a three-star prospect out of Culver City, California, for the 2020 class, where he had 169 tackles and seven interceptions in high school, according to his bio page on the Arizona athletic department.

The 5-foot-11, 164-pounder thanked MSU defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett and former MSU defensive back William Cooper, among others, in announcing his decision.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, Crump entered the transfer portal after just two games last season, started for Pac-12 teams after the Big Ten began in mid-October. He did not play in either game. Kevin Sumlin was hired as head coach at Arizona after the season; he went just 9-20 in three seasons.

Earlier Saturday, former Louisville cornerback Marqui Lowery Jr. announced his intention to transfer to MSU.

