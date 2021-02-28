Michigan State football nets another cornerback transfer, Khary Crump from Arizona

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker wasn't kidding when he said he'd be looking for players via the transfer portal.

The Spartans got their second player of the day Saturday when Khary Crump, a cornerback from Arizona, announced on social media that he would be joining the Spartans.

Crump was a three-star prospect out of Culver City, California, for the 2020 class, where he had 169 tackles and seven interceptions in high school, according to his bio page on the Arizona athletic department.

The 5-foot-11, 164-pounder thanked MSU defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett and former MSU defensive back William Cooper, among others, in announcing his decision.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, Crump entered the transfer portal after just two games last season, started for Pac-12 teams after the Big Ten began in mid-October. He did not play in either game. Kevin Sumlin was hired as head coach at Arizona after the season; he went just 9-20 in three seasons.

Earlier Saturday, former Louisville cornerback Marqui Lowery Jr. announced his intention to transfer to MSU.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football nets another transfer: Arizona CB Khary Crump

