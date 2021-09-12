Michigan State football nearly doubles vote total in latest AFCA Coaches Poll
After last week’s win over Northwestern, Michigan State football received 33 votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll. After their blowout of Youngstown State yesterday, the Spartans nearly doubled their vote total, garnering 63 votes in this week’s poll.
You can view the whole poll below.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
Change
1
Alabama
1,624
–
2
Georgia
1,558
+3
3
Oklahoma
1,454
+1
4
Oregon
1,356
+7
5
Texas A&M
1,307
_
6
Clemson
1,279
_
7
Iowa
1.165
+5
8
Cincinnati
1.114
_
9
Florida
1,095
_
10
Notre Dame
1,059
-3
11
Ohio State
1,041
-8
12
Penn State
995
+1
13
UCLA
787
+3
14
Iowa State
611
-4
15
Virginia Tech
591
+6
16
Ole Miss
546
+4
17
Wisconsin
537
_
18
Coastal Carolina
492
+1
19
North Carolina
300
+3
20
Auburn
264
+7
21
Arizona State
246
+4
22
Oklahoma State
222
+1
23
BYU
213
+8
24
Arkansas
196
+20
25
Michigan
180
+2
Schools dropped out:
No. 14 Southern California; No. 15 Texas; No. 18 Utah; No. 24 Miami.
Others receiving votes:
Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.
