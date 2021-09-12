Michigan State football nearly doubles vote total in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·2 min read
Michigan State football nearly doubles vote total in latest AFCA Coaches Poll
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After last week’s win over Northwestern, Michigan State football received 33 votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll. After their blowout of Youngstown State yesterday, the Spartans nearly doubled their vote total, garnering 63 votes in this week’s poll.

You can view the whole poll below.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Points

Change

1

Alabama

1,624

2

Georgia

1,558

+3

3

Oklahoma

1,454

+1

4

Oregon

1,356

+7

5

Texas A&M

1,307

_

6

Clemson

1,279

_

7

Iowa

1.165

+5

8

Cincinnati

1.114

_

9

Florida

1,095

_

10

Notre Dame

1,059

-3

11

Ohio State

1,041

-8

12

Penn State

995

+1

13

UCLA

787

+3

14

Iowa State

611

-4

15

Virginia Tech

591

+6

16

Ole Miss

546

+4

17

Wisconsin

537

_

18

Coastal Carolina

492

+1

19

North Carolina

300

+3

20

Auburn

264

+7

21

Arizona State

246

+4

22

Oklahoma State

222

+1

23

BYU

213

+8

24

Arkansas

196

+20

25

Michigan

180

+2

Schools dropped out:

No. 14 Southern California; No. 15 Texas; No. 18 Utah; No. 24 Miami.

Others receiving votes:

Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.

More!

WATCH: Chris Solari and Graham Couch breakdown MSU's 42-14 victory over Youngstown State

Michigan State football throttles Youngstown State in home opener

Michigan State basketball offers 2023 center Xavier Brooker

Recommended Stories