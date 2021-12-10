Michigan State football is a narrow favorite vs. Pitt in Peach Bowl

Michigan State’s Peach Bowl matchup is essentially a toss-up according to the betting experts.

The Spartans are listed as a 0.5-point favorite against Pitt in the Peach Bowl. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Some betting outlets had Michigan State open as an underdog, however, the news that Pitt starting quarterback Kenny Pickett might sit out the game has shifted the spread.

Michigan State enters this matchup 10-2 on the season and as one of the top teams from the Big Ten. Pitt is 11-2 this year and the ACC Champions.

Kickoff between the Spartans and Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Dec. 30. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

