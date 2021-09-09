Michigan State football names week two captains against YSU

A new thing Mel Tucker has brought to the Michigan State football program is naming weekly captains instead of having yearly captains.

Last week, in the season opener against Northwestern, Michigan State named Xavier Henderson, Jalen Nalor and Drew Beesley as captains for the game.

This week, Xavier Henderson was named a captain once again, but he will be joined by two new faces.

Connor Heyward and Matt Coghlin will join Xavier Henderson as captains in the home opener against Youngstown State. All three players are currently in their senior seasons and will be playing in their last home openers.

