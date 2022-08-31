Michigan State football names captains for season opener

Mel Tucker doesn’t like to name captains for the whole season, instead, Michigan State does captains on a week to week basis. It is something to keep the players, and the fans, engaged each and every week.

Tucker will be continuing that tradition this year, selecting captains every week seperately, and the team has announced who will be leading the Spartans into the season opener against Western Michigan.

Quarterback Payton Thorne, safety Xavier Henderson and punter Bryce Baringer will be MSU’s captains in week one.

Leading us into the Woodshed week one 🪓#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/mlm6A7Jgqr — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 31, 2022

