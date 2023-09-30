Michigan State football names captains for game against Iowa

Michigan State has announced who will lead the Spartans into Kinnick Stadium for their game against Iowa. The Spartans will have defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, linebacker Cal Haladay and wide receiver Tre Mosley leading the team as captains for the week five contest with the Hawkeyes.

Mosley and Barrow have been captains every week this year, while this is the first time Haladay will be featured.

