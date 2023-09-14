Michigan State football: A name to consider at head coach, LSU DC Matt House

On Saturday night, a USA Today report broke outlining the sexual harassment allegations made against then Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. Now, Tucker has been placed on a non-paid suspension, and as Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch speculates, has potentially coached his last game in East Lansing.

Given the circumstances of the situation, many Spartan fans and local media members have started speculating who the next leader of the MSU football program could be. Spartans Wire made a list of 20 potential candidates, outlining a plethora of names that could be available.

One name for Spartan fans to consider that was not on the list above and has not been talked about very much, but who is someone who could be a strong candidate for Michigan State, is LSU defensive coordinator Matt House.

Below, we take a look at House, his ties to MSU, and what makes him an appealing candidate:

Who is Matt House?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Matt House

Age: 44

Hometown: Harrison, Michigan

Alma mater: Michigan State (2000)

Scheme: Multiple: 3-4 and 4-3

Resume

Lansing State Journal

House has had a lot of experience at the power conference level, as well as the NFL level.

2001-02: Michigan State – Graduate Assistant

2003-04: North Carolina – Defensive Assistant

2005: Gardner-Webb – Defensive Line

2006-07: Buffalo – Defensive Backs, Recruiting Coordinator

2008: Carolina Panthers – Special Teams Assistant

2009-11: St. Louis Rams – Quality Control Coach, Defensive Assistant Linebackers Coach

2012-14: Pittsburgh – Secondary Coach (2012); Defensive Coordinator (2013-14)

2015: Florida International – Defensive Coordinator

2016-18: Kentucky – Inside linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator (2016); Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers (2017-18)

2019-21: Kansas City Chiefs – Linebackers

2022-present: LSU – Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Stats as DC

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

House has had a successful run as a defensive coordinator everywhere he has gone. Here is a breakdown of how his defenses ranked in the NCAA (total defense – yards per game allowed):

2013: Pitt – 33rd

2014: Pitt – 34th

2015: FIU – 74th

2017: Kentucky – 91st

2018: Kentucky – 23rd (6th in scoring defense)

2022: LSU – 41st

Analysis

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Ultimately, hiring House would give the “best of both worlds” to Michigan State fans. While he is an alumni of Michigan State, he has been away from the program since 2002, meaning it still feels like a fresh new hire. Many Spartan fans on Twitter/X have voiced the desire to go outside the family for this hire, but I believe that House can provide both sides of that coin while allowing a Spartan to take over the program.

House has had solid defenses everywhere he has gone, leading Pitt to back to back top 35 defenses, improving Kentucky from 91st total defense in 2017 to 23rd in 2018 while being 6th in scoring defense. Now, LSU is a top 40 defense in the country. Furthermore, he played an integral role with the Kansas City Chiefs defense from 2019-2021, leading to a Super Bowl win. There is no questioning his ability to coach up a good defense.

This would be a solid hire for MSU, bringing home a Spartan that is ready to get the chance to take his over his own program.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire