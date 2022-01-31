Michigan State football nabs transfer TE Daniel Barker from Illinois

In this article:

Mel Tucker continues to mine the transfer portal for talent.

Tight end Daniel Barker announced his commitment to Michigan State football on Monday.

A three-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the 2018 class, he spent four seasons at Illinois.

"Did It With A Voice No Remorse, Glad I Made A Choice #GoGreen," Barker wrote on his Twitter account.

At 6 feet 4 and 230 pounds, Barker played 28 career games with the Illini, catching 64 for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season in eight games, he had 18 receptions for 202 yards and four scores.

In 2019, he caught the winning touchdown with five seconds left to lift Illinois to a 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback victory over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium.

Barker entered the transfer portal Jan. 18 and his addition continues a busy offseason for Tucker. Colorado running back Jarek Broussard announced Sunday he was joining the Spartans and transfers who have enrolled at MSU include running back Jalen Berger (Wisconsin); cornerback Ameer Speed (Georgia); linebackers Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) and Jacoby Windmon (UNLV); and defensive end Khris Bogle (Florida).

